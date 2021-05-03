Club América beats Pumas and leaves them without a playoff in the Clausura 2021 (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Águilas del América with substitutes and without much shine beat at home by a score of 1-0 against the Pumas de la UNAM, to leave them eliminated in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, at the end of the regular role and on matchday 17.

The university students got tired of going to the front and generating plays, but their lack of force ended up sinking. The goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He was attentive and had an impeccable game to lower the curtain and support his team to win the Capital Classic, reaching 38 units, which reaffirmed them in the sub-leadership.

Federico Viñas was the first to try to surprise the goalkeeper with a header Alfredo Talavera, but his shot went wide. Pumas recovered after this hesitation and went to the front, although with little luck, at 16 ‘, Juan Pablo Vigón he let out a ball that put him Juan Dinenno and after fanning the ball he let the score slip away.

Dinenno also failed three minutes later, while the coach, Andres Lillini he lamented from the bench. Vigón again reached speed at 35 ‘and once again forgave the American team.

In the snap, a shot of Carlos Gutierrez he hit the post and the banks did not give credit to the failures. Jerónimo Rodríguez Y Favio Alvarez placeholder image They entered the second half to shake up the tactical approach of the university students, only that the offensive people wasted the options that were generated.

Nicolas Benedetti he scored at 72 ‘, but the goal was invalidated out of place and America fell back. Captain Vigón sent a left-footed shot and Ochoa showed off with a slap to defend his goal.

Lillini played it with the young man Emanuel Montejano For the last 12 minutes of the match, trying to find a solution to their lack of goal, however, it was America who found the score that gave them the 1-0 victory.

Henry Martín scored 1-0 at minute 87, taking advantage of a play by Alan Medina, who smashed the defense of Pumas. The university students were left with 18 units, which are the faithful reflection of a team without depth or forcefulness.