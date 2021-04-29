Club América beats Portland Timbers by the minimum and takes advantage in the first leg of the Concachampions

Club América drew 1-1 with the Portland Timbers in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League on the stadium Providence Park with a lone goal from Colombian forward Roger Martínez.

The only scorer of the match was Roger Martínez for América when at minute 45, before the end of the first half, he scored from the penalty spot after he scored a foul on Richard Sánchez inside the area, while Portland also equalized from the penalty spot in the last gasp of the game with both Felipe Mora.

The game began with the two teams with nothing clear in attack, many impressions and without great opportunities in front of the goal, and it was until the 45th minute of the first half that Roger Martínez made it 0-1 from the penalty spot after a foul on Richard Sánchez.

Already in the second half the game had the tonic of the first half, where there were many fouls, a blocked game and where both squads had little ingenuity to create situations, although the Portland Timbers had some occasions where they got America in trouble. .

It was until the last minute where the Timbers, in a very controversial play within the America area where they pointed out a hand to Bruno Valdez but there was a prior foul on the Paraguayan defender who was not scored.

It was Felipe Mora, a former player for Pumas and Cruz Azul, who made it 1-1 on the final scoreboard, crossing the ball very well, leaving Guillermo Ochoa with no option, so everything was left in the air for the return.

