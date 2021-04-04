Club América beats Necaxa and ‘caresses’ a direct ticket to the Liguilla

The Eagles of Club América came from behind to win their game number six in a row in the Closing 2021 of the MX League, defeating 2-1 the Rays of Necaxa with an outstanding performance of the Paraguayan midfielder, Richard Sanchez, who scored the tying goal and attended Giovani dos santos so that the Mexican put the final 2-1 in the meeting.

For Necaxa, Martín Barragán had advanced to the Rayos, but then Sánchez came with an elegant goal from a free kick and an assist to Giovani Dos Santos, who with his score sealed the sixth consecutive victory with which the Eagles remained in second place of the classification with 31 points, two behind the leader Cruz Azul.

The first half was even, with an America that dominated in the possession of the ball with a 73-27 and a Necaxa that settled down to play the counterattack with the Argentine Maximiliano Salas as its most dangerous footballer.

Salas was the one who led the play of Necaxa’s goal when at 40 he entered the area from the left to force goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to shrink and without a goalkeeper, the Argentine made a stroke that Barragán pushed for 0-1.

The Eagles, who had already disturbed Necaxa’s goal with a header from Colombian Roger Martínez, tied the duel at 45 + 2 with a free-kick shot from Richard Sánchez that buried himself through the left post of goalkeeper Edgar Hernández to start the duel. 1-1.

In the second half, Necaxa proposed in attack and pressured América until at minute 60 Sánchez charged a free kick on the right that Dos Santos headed in the second post to decree the final 2-1.

Two hours earlier, the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra scored the goal that gave Atlas the 1-0 victory over Tijuana, a result with which the Rojinegros ascended to fourth place in the standings and abandoned the last place in the quotient table that It would force them to pay a fine of $ 5.9 million.

The thirteenth date began on Friday with the victories of Puebla by 3-1 against Mazatlán FC and Cruz Azul by Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso by 0-1 against Juárez FC.

The day will continue on Saturday with the duel between Monterrey of coach Javier Aguirre against San Luis and will end on Sunday with the matches Pumas UNAM-Pachuca, Guadalajara-Santos Laguna, Querétaro-Tigres UANL and León-Toluca

