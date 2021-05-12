Club América: Barras will not enter the Azteca Stadium for the duel against Pachuca

The Águilas del América will finally be able to count on their fans at the Azteca Stadium for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021, when they receive the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca, after receiving authorization from the MX League.

However the Colossus of Santa Úrsula It will only open its doors by 25%, in addition to the fact that the entrance of animation groups or “bars” will not be allowed, as the conditions for this do not yet exist.

According to information from Jonathan Peña, Águilas fans will be able to enter separately if they wish, but they will not all be able to be together as previously.

In addition, the bars maintain constant communication with the directors of America, which is why they indicated that they will wait for the conditions to exist in the CDMX so that they can enter together, so they will have to “hold out” until the covid traffic light advances from yellow to green.

