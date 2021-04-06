Club América, Atlas, Rayados and León command the ideal eleven of Day 13 of Liga MX

Despite the imposing step in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League where they added their eleventh victory in a row, the Cruz Azul Machine could only contribute one player in the Ideal Eleven of Day 13, which was distributed in a very couple, with a couple of soccer players from Club América, Atlas, Rayados and the Lion , in addition to one of Tigers and another from The Strip of Puebla.

For Cruz Azul, the player chosen for the Ideal Once was Jonathan Rodríguez, who scored the agonizing goal with which La Maquina defeated FC Juárez in Friday’s game in Ciudad Juárez.

Also read: Carolina Isaza shows off her enormous attributes in dance with a string dress

For Tigres, the selected one was Diego Reyes, defender who scored the winning goal for the felines against Atlético San Luis in a lackluster match on Sunday.

With Puebla, Salvador Reyes managed to get into the Ideal Eleven thanks to a goal scored in the Camoteros’ 3-1 victory over Mazatlán FC.

The rest of the Ideal Eleven was made up of Camilo Vargas (Atlas), Stefan Medina (Rayados), Steven Barreiro (León), Gio Dos Santos (América), Richard Sánchez (América), Luis Montes (León), Renato Ibarra (Atlas) , and Rogelio Funes Mori (Rayados).

Also read: Liga MX: General table of positions Day 13 of Clausura 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: