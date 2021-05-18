Club América: Atlas players who could change for Renato Ibarra for the Apertura 2021

After a year of assignment with the Rojinegros del Atlas, the ecuadorian Renato Ibarra I would have to return to Nest of the Club America, But the directive of the cream club knows that they cannot contemplate it for the 2021 Apertura and they have every intention of selling it in the next transfer market, although the intention of the Foxes is to extend the loan under the same conditions, that is, that the capitalists keep paying a large part of your salary.

According to unofficial information, América would not be willing to extend the loan and would seek the sale of Ibarra, so the creams could take advantage of the alleged interest of Atlas to keep Renato Ibarra and propose an exchange of players, as already speculated early in the season.

In June 2020, some media placed Jairo Torres and Brayan Trejo as bargaining chips for the Ecuadorian extreme, but now, the Eagles are looking to fill specific spaces in areas that Solari has asked to reinforce, so they could catch a footballer who comply with the requirements of the Argentine.

According to information from TUDN, America is looking for reinforcements for its defensive apparatus and in the area of ​​attack.

It should be remembered that America will prioritize the arrival of Mexican players, because in its payroll it has to cut two non-trained footballers in Mexico in its current squad, of which Sergio Díaz is the only safe drop due to the end of his assignment from Real Madrid Castilla.

Atlas players that could interest Club América. Jesus Angulo. Left side.

23 years

Value: 3.5 million euros.

Clausura 2021: 13 games and 1 assist Jairo Torres. Leftmost

20 years

Value: 2 million euros

Clausura 2021: 16 games, 3 goals and 1 assist Brayan Garnica: Right winger

Value: 1.5 million euros

Clausura 2021: 1 game Diego Barbosa: Right back

24 years.

Value: 1.5 million euros

Clausura 2021: 17 games, 1 assist José Abella: Right back

27 years

Value: 1.2 million euros

Clausura 2021: 4 games and 2 assists. Anderson Santa María (Peru). Central defense

29 years

Value: 1.5 million euros

Clausura 2021: 15 games 1 goal

