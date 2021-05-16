Club América: Arturo Vidal reiterates his desire to be a reinforcement of the Eagles

With one more year of contract with him Inter de Milan and with 33 years of age, the return of Arturo vidal He is ‘closer’ to the American continent, so the Chilean midfielder has reached base in an interview with ESPN, in which he once again left a clear wink for Club América of Liga MX, openly stating that he would like to play for the Eagles.

The Chilean soccer legend has not yet thought about retirement and hinted at his desire to continue in elite football in the old continent with the Nerazzurri squad, but he did not rule out the possibility of returning to the American continent, where he has among his list of teams. destination to Club América from Mexico, Colo Colo from Chile, Coca Juniors from Argentina and Flamengo from Brazil.

Also read: Yanet García ‘filters’ spicy photo in garter belt; a ‘gift’ from your Onlyfans

This is not the first time that Vidal has winked at Club América, since on previous occasions he has shown his sympathy for the cream team through messages with his friend Nicolás Castillo, in addition to touching on the subject in an interview with Iván Zamorano, another Chilean who appeared in the Coapa team.

“When I come back I would like to play in Flamengo, Colo-Colo, they are with me always, I follow them a lot, Boca also like how they play, the people are very passionate, Gary (he told me). I love America too, those are my teams, hopefully one day I will play in one of them, I want to continue here, fight for the Champions League, “he commented in an interview for ESPN.

How much would it cost Club América to sign Arturo Vidal?

The Chilean has a contract until 2022, so the Eagles would have to negotiate his signing with the snake team. Vidal is currently priced at 6.0 million euros, an affordable price for creams.

How much does Arturo Vidal earn?

According to unofficial figures, Arturo Vidal receives a salary of 7.2 million dollars

Also read: Liga MX or MLS: Alexis Sánchez would leave Inter Milan this summer

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content