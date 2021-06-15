Club América: Arturo Vidal is willing to negotiate his transfer to the Eagles

After the sports president Santiago Banos discarded midfielder Arturo Vidal as reinforcement of the Águilas del América for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the player of the Chile selection he insists on defending the Azulcremas colors.

In an interview in the mixed zone after the Argentina vs Chile match in the America Cup, King Arturo remains firm in having talks with the board of the Coapa team to get to Mexican soccer next season.

“I want to play for America, I would love to go, but I need the interest to be from both parties,” he said.

LAST MINUTE! “I want to play for America, I would love to go, but I need the interest to be from both parties” Arturo Vidal after the tie between Argentina and Chile. pic.twitter.com/0VsUN4IGTl – Americanist Hangover (@ResacaAmerica) June 15, 2021

It should be noted that sports president Santiago Baños made it clear that the Eagles of America do not have enough resources to offer a formal offer to sign the Chilean midfielder.

Midfielder Arturo Vidal managed to win the Scudetto of Serie A in Italy with the Inter de Milan, where he saw action in 23 official matches in the 2020-2021 season and being one of the footballers to negotiate for the Italian team.

