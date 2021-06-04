Club América: Arturo Vidal, how much would your signing in Liga MX cost?

After the rumors that place him again as a possible signing for the America club, now facing the 2021 Opening Tournament of Liga MX, Now it has transpired that the hiring of Arturo Vidal would not be on the plans of the azulcrema board, this despite the presumed verbal ‘agreement’ between the Chilean midfielder and Santiago Solari, coach of the Eagles.

According to the journalistic version of the columnist Sancadilla, the 34 years of Arturo VidaHe would be one of the main reasons to rule out his arrival, since one of America’s policies is not to hire players over 30 years of age, although this same rule was passed by in the hiring of veteran Luis Fuentes, who recently was renovated.

Another reason why the arrival of King Arthur would be ruled out is his indiscipline, an issue for which America is ‘giving note’ in recent months, with some reports of ‘parties’ in times of pandemic.

The economic aspect would be another of the obstacles, although this would be the ‘least complicated’ to overcome, since the Chilean is in his last year of contract with Inter Milan, so the starting price of the Andean could be negotiable.

Vidal is valued at 4.26 million dollars, but Inter Milan is willing to release him in this transfer market by agreeing a termination of his contract to get rid of his strong salary, which amounts to 6.5 million euros, about 7.92 million dollars, a figure that would be almost unaffordable for the finances of the azulcrema club.

A good offer and a multi-year contract could convince Arturo Vidal to spend his last years as an active player in Mexican soccer.

