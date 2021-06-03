Club América: Arturo Vidal gives the ‘Yes’ to Santiago Solari to be reinforcement of the Eagles

What seemed like an impossible dream for the Eagles of Club América is becoming more and more possible. And, according to journalist Fernando Cevallos, America is preparing a ‘bomb’ signing for the 2021 Apertura: The Chilean Arturo Vidal, Inter player.

According to the source, Santiago Solari already spoke with the player and would be willing to arrive at Club América for the next tournament.

“Santiago Solari spoke directly with Arturo Vidal and would be willing to play with the Eagles … In Coapa they are already studying how to deal with the signing.” Cevallos wrote.

The only drawback is that the Chilean still has a year of contact with Inter Milan, so he would have to reach an agreement with the club.

In addition, Vidal’s salary is 6 million dollars a year, so Club América would have to part with some players to cushion the Chilean’s salary blow.

