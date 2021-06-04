Club América: Arturo Vidal flirts with the Eagles and his fans explode

After the rumors that put him very close to donning the Club América shirt for the next tournament of Opening 2021 of Liga MX, the Chilean midfielder, Arturo vidal, He has again left several winks about this possibility, since the Andean already follows the Mexican club on social networks, in addition to being aware of his most recent publications.

Although many classify his signing as little less than impossible given his high salary, the monitoring of Arturo vidal in the latest publications of the America club They have triggered the illusion of the American fanatic, who dream of having him as a reinforcement since making several transfer markets.

Also read: Club América: Arturo Vidal, how much would your signing in Liga MX cost?

Vidal has already repeatedly professed his desire to play in the America clubThis is due to the passing of Iván Zamorano in the cream club, a Chilean player that King Arturo admires.

The still Inter Milan player left a like in one of the most recent Club América Instagram posts, where Miguel Layún was welcomed, the first reinforcement of the Coapa team officially announced in this summer transfer market.

Raza Arturo Vidal liked Layun’s welcome and follows América on Instagram – King Of Cups (@soyaguila_dice) June 4, 2021

Pinche Arturo Vidal liking things from America makes me excited 🙁 – Iván Hernández (@ Osckar1916_) June 4, 2021

Read also: Mexican National Team: Uriel Antuna ‘boasts personality’ after failing a penalty vs Costa Rica

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content