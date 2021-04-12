Club América: Aquivaldo Mosquera opens ‘old wound’ to Cruz Azul prior to the Young Classic

Aquivaldo mosquera, former Club América defender, recalled the final of the 2013 Liga MX Clausura tournament against Cruz Azul, prior to the Young Classic that both teams will play at the Azteca Stadium this coming weekend on matchday 14 of the 2021 Clausura.

During an interview for W Deportes, Aquivaldo Mosquera, spoke about the famous arbitration controversy that took place in that match between América and Cruz Azul, where they point out that in the tying goal he scored, there was a previous foul on his scoreboard.

Also read: Jimena Sánchez unleashes madness by posing with a tiny swimsuit (Photo)

Along the same lines, Mosquera indicated that for him those comments are out of place and that if at the time the referee did not whistle that play, it was because he did not see a fault and therefore, there is nothing more to talk about, especially because the Eagles they already have that title in the bag.

“Comments out of place, if he didn’t whistle it, it’s because he saw that it wasn’t a fault. We already have the title. ”, Mosquera said.

On the other hand, he praised the work that Santiago Solari is doing at Club América, ensuring that he has the ability to lead a large team and give the Azulcremas the title in this tournament.

“You always have to give the coaches time when they are new and Solari has shown that he has the ability to lead a great team and I hope he will give us the title this tournament.”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content