Club América announces the departure of Sergio Díaz; the first casualty for the Apertura 2021

The Paraguayan player Sergio Diaz from Club América, will not continue in the Eagles for the Apertura 2021 after the team led by Santiago Solari did not renew the loan of the Real Madrid footballer and will have to report with the Merengue team.

Díaz’s passage with the Eagles was without pain or glory, playing only 6 games in the 2020 Guardians and none in 2021.

“Thank you Sergio Díaz. We wish you all the success in your next project. # SOMOSAMÉRICA”. Wrote the Club.

Faced with this, the fans reacted positively, since their time at the Eagles was not as expected and with their loss, a place of foreigners was released in the team.