Club América announces Salvador Reyes as its new signing

The Eagles of Club América have a new addition; Mexican left-back Salvador Reyes, who arrives from the Puebla Strip to reinforce Santiago Solari’s squad for the 2021 Apertura.

In social networks, the Eagles made official the signing that had already been confirmed by the same player a few weeks ago.

Welcome to the GREATEST, @ 1998Reyes! # SalvadorEsÁguila". The Club wrote on their social networks.

Salvador Reyes, 23-year-old winger, started all the 2021 Guardianes games, accumulating 1,489 minutes and scoring two goals for Puebla.

Reyes will arrive to fight for the starting position with Luis Fuentes, who was the starter on the left wing throughout the tournament, being the player with the most minutes.

