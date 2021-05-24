Club América announces preseason match with Santos Laguna, finalist of the Clausura 2021

The Eagles of Club América have officially uncovered part of their preseason calendar with a view to the Tournament of Opening 2021 of Liga MX and has already unveiled its first two rivals; the Warriors of the Santos Laguna and the Rojinegros of the Atlas of Guadalajara, clubs to which the UANL Tigers like their first friendly matches in the summer.

So far, the Eagles have only confirmed the dates, venues and times of the commitments agreed with the clubs owned by Grupo Orlegi, whom they will face on July 4 and 7 in the so-called Águila Tour.

This will be the first preseason that Santiago Solari can organize and plan with Club América, as the Argentine coach arrived as a ‘firefighter’ in January to relieve Miguel Herrera on the bench, a strategist against whom he would face for the first time in one of these matches, although that duel has not been officially announced.

AMERICA vs Santos

Sunday July 4th. Rio Tinto Stadium. Salt lake city

AMERICA vs Atlas

Wednesday July 7. PayPal Park San Jose, California

AMERICA vs Tigres UANL

Date and venue to be confirmed.

