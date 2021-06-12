Club América announces Fernando Madrigal as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

The Eagles of Club América officially announced the arrival of the midfielder from White Roosters of Querétaro, Fernando Madrigal as his second reinforcement for the 2021 Opening Tournament of Liga MX, joining Miguel Layún as the first two signings under the supervision of technical director Santiago Solari.

The Mexican midfielder would come to Club América for free, as he ended his contract with the Queretaro team in this month of June, after completing his participation in the Clausura 2021, where he was the undisputed starter of the Pty Altamirano team, playing 17 games and counting 99 % of possible minutes.

Also read: Boca Juniors would launch a ‘tempting offer’ for Roger Martínez to Club América

AMÉRICA Y YA !, published by América announcing Madrigal.

Madrigal is born from Club León and has played for Unión de Curtidores, Alebrijes de Oaxaca, Pachuca, Mineros de Zacatecas and Atlético de San Luis.

In the First Division he has 39 games played, scoring 2 goals and registering 3 assists

Madrigal plays as a containment midfielder or a mixed midfielder, so it would be an interesting relief for players like Pedro Aquino and Richard Sánchez, remembering that in that position they also have youth squad Santiago Naveda.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content