Club América announces a ‘new team’ for the Master League

The Eagles of Club América, the team with the most league titles in Mexican soccer with 13, announced this Thursday their eSports division, in which they will debut with a team from the mobile video game Brawl Stars.

“The greatest comes to eSports. Join us and fly with us on this new path,” published America on the Twitter account of its electronic sports group, Esports Ame.

América, one of the most popular teams in Mexico, will be part of the 13 Latin American football teams that will compete in the Brawl Stars Master League.

In the League that will start in the next few days, the Eagles will face teams such as the Argentine Boca Juniors, the Brazilian Flamengo, the Colombian Atlético Nacional, the Ecuadorian Quito League and their rival in Mexico, the Chivas de Guadalajara.

The Eagles want their dominance in Mexican football to continue in eSports, a sport in which Cruz Azul, Pumas UNAM, Tigres UANL, Pachuca and Guadalajara are also present, with whom they compete in the Liga Mx.

Of these, the Chivas is the most consolidated group since it ventured into eSports since 2018 with teams in League of Legends, FIFA, Valorant, Clash Royale, Fornite, Rainbow Six Siege, among others.

Tigres has a FIFA team and Pachuca has gamers in League of Legends, Call of Duty, Clash Royale, Rainbow Six Siege, Fornite and FIFA.

Pumas and Cruz Azul competed in the eLiga Mx, FIFA’s official Mexican soccer tournament, but they told Efe that their projects go beyond this contest.

América also participated in the eLiga Mx, however Esports Ame means having an electronic sports division for the first time.

Apart from football teams, Mexican soccer players also have eSports teams such as Miguel Layún, defender of América, with 19esports, and Alfredo Talavera, goalkeeper of Pumas UNAM with Mexico Esports Team (MeT)

