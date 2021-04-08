Club América: André Marín and his ‘recadito’ to the Eagles prior to his debut in Concachampions

André Marín, a journalist for Fox Sports, launched a letter to Club América prior to his debut in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League against Olimpia of Honduras.

Marín, in his collaboration for Marca Claro, stated that America must win and play well, show superiority against Olimpia despite how difficult it is to play in Tegucigalpa in this first leg of the Concachampions.

Read also: Club América: This is how Emilio Azcárraga ran a champion from the Eagles in full celebration

“America is obliged, it has to give a coup of authority, it has to play football well, it has to win, it cannot suffer in Honduras and it cannot underestimate its rival.”

“You always want to beat Mexican teams. We have seen how some visitors show up in Central America and get the victory. America has to be a serious team, fight for possession of the ball, competitive and make it clear that they want to win the Concacaf. ”, He added.

Club América will debut tonight at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time in the Concacaf Champions League against Olimpia of Honduras at the Tegucigalpa Stadium seeking to obtain an important advantage for the return at the Azteca Stadium.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content