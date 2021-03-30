Club América and the ‘millionaire’ condition to let Richard Sánchez emigrate to Europe

Richard Sanchez, Paraguayan midfielder for the Club América Eagles, would have the doors open for the Coapa team to emigrate to Europe as long as the offer is interesting and attractive for the club.

According to information revealed by Jonathan Peña for Pasión Águila, in America they would be more than willing to let the Paraguayan midfielder go as long as the team that wants him puts five million dollars on the table.

As detailed in the information, in America they are very happy with the performance of Richard Sánchez since he joined the team in the Apertura 2019 from Olimpia.

Richard Sánchez during a match with América. Photo: JAMMEDIA

Richard since then has played 53 games where he accumulates a total of 4198 minutes and has scored five goals and has provided 11 assists.

It should be remembered that in the last winter market the Sampdoria of Serie A would have shown interest in the Guarani soccer player from America, although in the end the situation did not pass over a passing rumor.

