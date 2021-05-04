Club América and Santiago Solari ‘with better numbers’ than Cruz Azul de Reynoso

Santiago Solari obtained a very important victory in the closing of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against the Pumas of the UNAM, because despite the fact that nothing was played in terms of classification or position in the table, the pride that the National Classic represents can be a trigger for the America club face in a better way the eliminatory of the Quarterfinals of the Concachampions and the Liguilla.

The Argentine signed a season of 38 points, surpassing the best numbers of his predecessor in Club América, Miguel Herrera, who in his best tournament with those of Coapa reached 27 units.

Also read: Liga MX: The 2021 Guardians repechage crosses were defined

In addition to that, Solari could have finished with better numbers than Juan Reynoso and La Maquina de Cruz Azul, since the creams achieved exactly the same record as the celestial ones, at least within the field, since the defeat that deprived them of reaching 41 points was due to an administrative error that took away the 0-2 they had achieved against Atlas in Jalisco.

“The players deserve this recognition. They made the effort. They won those points and scored those goals. I think that point is correct,” Solari declared at the end of the match against Pumas.

Had they not lost that match 3-0 at the desk, América and Cruz Azul would have closed with 13 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses; although the azulcrema team would have 28 goals in favor and only 11 against, with a goal difference of +17; surpassing the +15 that Cruz Azul has with 26 goals in favor and 11 against.

Another detail in which they would have come evenly is with their scorers, since Henry Martín would record 8 annotations and not 7, leaving only 1 of the 9 that Cabecita Rodríguez has.

Also read: Issa Vegas shows off her rear with a tiny string swimsuit