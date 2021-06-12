Club América and Rayados already know the price of Cristian Tello from Real Betis

The Rayados from Monterrey and the America club You can already make accounts in case you want to bid for the services of the Spanish striker, Cristian Tello, who plays in the Real Betis Balompié, because the albiverde club would have already set a starting price for the 29-year-old player trained in the Barcelona Soccer Club.

Rayados is the club most interested in their services, according to rumors in the sports press in Mexico, since Tello would be the special request of Javier Aguirre, who knows him from his time at The Spanish League, for which he would have asked the Monterrey board of directors to attempt his transfer.

Also read: Club América: Edson Álvarez shoots Miguel Herrera for ‘dark’ episode in El Nido

In addition to Rayados, in the last hours the interest of Club América to sign Tello was uncovered, as ESPN journalist John Sutcliffe revealed that he is a player who likes Azulcrema, although the club’s economy would prevent his hiring was viable.

‘PUMPS’ IN SIGHT! According to El Universal, Cristian Tello and Giovani Dos Santos, could reach Rayados de Monterrey The numbers of the Spanish winger with Betis: 19 ⚽ and 17 assists The numbers of the Mexican extreme with America: four ⚽ and two assists pic.twitter.com/momLqtSHLx – Fanbolero (@fanbolero) June 7, 2021

Now, from Spain, it is pointed out that Real Betis is interested in giving way to the forward in the current transfer market, a position that could facilitate a negotiation with the teams interested in his services.

According to the Fichajes.net site, Sevilla would have valued the departure of Cristian Tello at 5 million euros, although it would only be for 50% of his letter, since the other half still belongs to FC Barcelona.

In addition to the 5 million euros for his transfer, the club that wants to hire him would have to agree on an attractive salary for the Sabadell, who receives 2 million euros with Betis.

Cristian Tello began his career with FC Barcelona and has played for teams such as Espanyol in Barcelona, ​​Porto in Portugal, Fiorentina in Italy and Real Betis.

With the Selection of Spain it played a party with the absolute one and 26 comparisons in inferiors.

At 29 years of age, Tello is valued at 7.5 million euros.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content