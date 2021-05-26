Club América and Puebla reach an agreement; Salvador Reyes will be reinforcement of the Eagles

The Eagles of the Club América already have their first reinforcement tied up for Apertura 2021; the Mexican left-back from the Puebla Strip, Salvador Reyes, who according to Cancha reports, is already a Azulcremas player in the absence of becoming an official.

Chava Reyes, 23, will wear blue cream after leaving the Puebla Strip and his transfer will be for sale and although the amount is unknown, according to Trasnfermarkt, it has a value of 2.4 million dollars.

Sources familiar with the negotiation reported whoever was a Puebla player reached an agreement with the Eagles for the next tournament, beyond the remaining details to confirm the operation.

CLOSED

A few moments ago the negotiation between Puebla and America was closed and Salvador Reyes is the first reinforcement of the Aguilas. The guerrerense plays like steering wheel or lateral x left. pic.twitter.com/qHdIj8SJLv – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) May 25, 2021

The 23-year-old footballer can play as a left back or midfielder. It is a fast, skillful element with a good left-handed punch. He knows how to find goal position.

Reyes made his debut in Morelia in 2017, but it was until this Guardians 2021 that he consolidated, being one of the most outstanding players in La Franja, which advanced to the semifinal of the tournament.

