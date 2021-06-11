Club América and Cruz Azul will give Guillermo Ochoa and Luis Romo permission to be in the Olympics

The Eagles of Club América and La Maquina del Cruz Azul will give permission to both Guillermo Ochoa and Luis Romo, respectively, to attend the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

According to information revealed by ESPN, both Club América and Cruz Azul will give Ocho and Romo permission to play the Olympic Games if Jaime Lozano, coach of the Tri Olympic squad, requires them and chooses them as reinforcements to the tournament.

However, both in America and Cruz Azul do not know if the players in question will be called by Lozano, but if the call reaches them, they will be left without any problem to support the team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In addition, as reported by Mac Reséndiz, the third reinforcement will almost certainly be Henry Martín, an attacker from América, who will participate in the Gold Cup, but who in turn will have the permission of the Coapa club to play the Tokyo Olympics.

For now, in the last Assembly of Owners of the MX League, all the clubs agreed to support the Tri Olímpico by contributing without problems to the players who give the age for the tournament.

Mexico is in the group of the host country Japan, which also includes France and the South African national team, and will make their debut against the Gauls on June 22.

