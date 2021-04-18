Club América and Cruz Azul distribute units in the Young Classic (Summary, Video)

The Águilas del América and the Cruz Azul Machine distributed units in the Young Classic this Day 15 of the 2021 Clausura Tournament, with goals from Emanuel Aguilera for the azulcremas and Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez for the celestes, both from the penal route.

In the first minutes of the match, both teams were “studying” each other, since neither seemed to risk more when it came to going to the front, so as not to neglect their lower zone.

The scoreboard was opened by Álvaro Fidalgo, who faced, entered the area and caused a penalty that was sanctioned after reviewing the play in the VAR. Emanuel Aguilera, azulcrema defender, was in charge of collecting the maximum penalty and made it 1-0 at minute 41.

For the second half, the match became more open, with a Cruz Azul looking for the tying goal and America waiting to take advantage of an opportunity to counter.

The cement pressure paid off when Mauro Lainez committed a penalty after sweeping up and hitting the ball with his hand. Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez was in charge of collecting the maximum penalty and put the tie at minute 81.

With this result, the top of the table remains the same, with Cruz Azul as the leader with 37 points and America following closely, with 35 units.

