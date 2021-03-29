Club América and Cruz Azul ‘crush’ Chivas with a record of goals in Liga MX

Club América and Cruz Azul are going through a great moment in the present Closing 2021 of the MX League, since The Machine is the general leader of the competition with 30 points after achieving 10 victories in a row, while the Eagles are sub-leaders with 28 units, despite losing the match at the table against Atlas, leaving the third great like Chivas who is currently out of the playoff zone.

This moment of both America and Cruz Azul, where they are the third and second best offense of the tournament, makes it clear that they have always been teams with a great scoring production, unlike Chivas, Since according to the Hora de Futbol portal, both Celestes and Águilas hold the record for the best scoring quota in the entire history of Liga MX, counting the clubs that are currently in the First Division.

Also read: Mexican National Team Sub 23: Mexico ‘crushes’ Canada, boasting overwhelming superiority

This record has to do with the fact that both América and Cruz Azul have scored many more goals than they have received, being teams with great offensive capacity, but who also know how to take care of themselves behind, managing risks and showing that they are capable of take by surprise.

In the entire history of Mexican soccer and only counting the current 1st division clubs Teams that have scored more goals than those that have received +820 America

+804 Blue Cross

+610 Toluca

+576 Guadalajara

+419 UNAM

+357 Lion

+117 Tigers

+73 Necaxa

+53 Saints – Football Time (@andresn) March 29, 2021

In this list, America is the team with the best scoring difference, since it has +820, while Cruz Azul has +804. For its part, Chivas is in fourth place, with +576, well below Águilas and cement workers, including Toluca itself, which has +610 and is currently the best offense of the Clausura 2021.

In the current Clausura 2021, Chivas has surprisingly scored 15 goals, but has received 18, showing a defensive fragility that makes it win few games despite being a team that scores scores, unlike América and Cruz Azul, who have been very balanced in this tournament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content