Club América and Cruz Azul: Campaigns of Solari and Reynoso despised by David Faitelson | MX League

After matchday 12 of the 2021 Clausura Guardians of the MX League, Blue Cross continues to establish itself as the leader of the contest after its win against Atlas, which allowed him to add his tenth consecutive win. America club, for his part, follows him closely two points behind after prevail against Mazatlán in El Kraken.

Many fans of Águilas de Coapa and La Maquina are already satisfied and grateful for the work done by Santiago Solari and Juan Reynoso, coaches who arrived for this tournament after the departures of Miguel Herrera and Robert Dante Siboldi, respectively.

However, the ESPN reporter, David Faitelson, considers that neither of the two technical directors should be congratulated yet, since the objective is to achieve the championship and he does not consider it vitally important to praise them for a great regular season.

“In this Mexican soccer, Cruz Azul and America still don’t win anything … Neither Reynoso nor Solari have reached the goal. The day they lift the trophy, they will have to be congratulated. Not before…”he wrote on his Twitter account.

It should be remembered that the La Noria team is already classified for the Liguilla of this edition, while the azulcrema team could achieve it on the following date if it manages to obtain the three points again.

League MX Guardians 2021 standings table