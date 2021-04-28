Club América and Chivas would start Apertura 2021 at a ‘disadvantage’; There is already a start date

The Liga MX tournament for the following semester, the Apertura 2021 already has a starting date and according to David Medrano, a journalist for TV Azteca, it will start on July 23, with no national teams attending the Gold Cup or the Olympic Games.

In this way, clubs with many selected as the Eagles of America, would be affected in their first days of the following semester.

“On July 23, the next Liga MX tournament will start. It will start without those selected to go to the Gold Cup and the Olympic Games.” Medrano wrote.

The situation looks complicated for some teams such as Chivas, Rayados, América and Cruz Azul, teams that tend to loan multiple players to the Tricolor, so they could ask to postpone their matches on the first day.

For example, if the games are not postponed, America could start without Ochoa, Henry Martín, Sebastián Córdova and Jorge Sánchez.

