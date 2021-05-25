Club América and Chivas want to reinforce Eduardo Aguirre de Santos Laguna

Eduardo Aguirre has had a dream semester with the Warriors of Santos Laguna, a team with which he will play the grand final of the Closing 2021 of the MX League as a starter, after a phenomenal tournament where he inherited the responsibility of being the goal man in the Laguna team after the departure of Argentine Julio Furch.

The good season of Mute Aguirre has put him in the sights of Club América and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the face of the transfer market this summer, because according to information revealed in the newspaper Récord, these two greats of Liga MX have him contemplated as a possible reinforcement for the Opening 2021.

At 22 years of age and with the handicap in favor of being Mexican, Mudo Aguirre is one of the young promises that has stood out in this Clausura 2021, specifically in the Liguilla, where the forward has uncovered with five annotations in the same number of matches.

Last night on FXSM it was said that Eduardo Aguirre would be the Mexican player that America is looking for saints, saints being a team that transmits they have an extra closeness, access to certain information, the same we saw with Pedro Aquino 6 months ago, that time it was Marín #SOMOSAMERICA pic.twitter.com/0zYEDZnUzw – Delirio Azulcrema (@DelirioAzulcrem) May 24, 2021

Aguirre adds 8 goals this season, the highest quota for the striker who debuted two years ago with those of the Lagunera Region, with whom he registers 16 goals and 2 assists in 61 games.

Aguirre is valued at 1 million euros and has a valid contract until June 2024, so the club that is interested in his services will have to negotiate it with the Santista board.

El Mudo Aguirre is considered to be one of the players summoned by Jaime Lozano to attend the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021.

Aguirre has 24 appearances with age-limited national teams, scoring 12 touchdowns.

