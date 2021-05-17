Club América: Analy Bazán pampers his followers with a fitted blue dress

Tonight the America will have to give the fans one of those moments that the Azteca stadium has witnessed throughout its history. The support will be noticed from the Colossus of Santa Úrsula and from the homes, this has been made known Analy Bazán.

The influencer and follower of the azulcrema outfit, consented to her thousands of followers prior to the match against Pachuca, with a photo with a fitted blue dress and a ‘Las Águilas’ cap.

“What do they say, we go back today?”

Bazán has become one of the fans of America most followed by azulcremas. Despite not residing in Mexico, he does not stop supporting him every time the team plays in the United States.