Club América: Analy Bazán conquers his fans with ‘coqueto’ dance on Tik Tok

The model Analy Bazán and a loyal fan of Club América, he surprised his followers on social networks by showing off his physical work, with a daring dance where he revealed his best ‘attributes’.

Bazán, through his official Instagram account, fell in love with users on social networks with the publication of his video where he showed his most sensual movements with tight exercise clothes.

“You call me at 6 after the gym. #fitness #fitgirls #explore #reels. ”, published Bazán, a fan of América on his Instagram account, a video that already has many reactions in a short time.

In a span of eight hours, she already has more than 5,600 likes and hundreds of comments that surrendered to her beauty and how flirtatious she is in the video.

This Mexican model has been characterized by being a faithful follower of the Eagles of America in Liga MX, following the team’s duels and proudly wearing the Santiago Solari team shirt.

