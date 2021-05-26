Club América: Álvaro Morales gives his position on the players who broke the sanitary protocol

The Eagles of America stole the eyes of the MX League in the middle of the final in the Closing tournament 2021, after leaking images and videos of a private party with escorts prior to the start of the league.

Faced with this situation, Álvaro Morales, the commentator and host of ESPN, has manifested on social networks pointing directly to the anti-American fans in the way they handle the breaking of the sanitary protocol of the Azulcremas elements.

Read also: Liga MX: National Lottery launches special edition Chivas anniversary tickets

“Anti-Americanism will do fuel for Roger, Sánchez, Suárez and Benedetti. When it came to chivas they were very quiet. Villalpando was treated very differently than Renato. it did not serve them. “

Anti-Americanism will fuel Roger, Sánchez, Suárez and Benedetti. When it came to goats, they were very quiet. Villalpando was treated very differently than Renato. “It is that in chivas players did run.” Please, they ran what no longer served them. – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) May 26, 2021

“Indeed, the players of America had nothing to celebrate. Nothing,” he wrote.

In the absence of the official announcement by the MX League and the Águilas del América, the players involved in the party with female escorts will be sanctioned with a strong financial fine.

Read also: Liga MX: Bryan Olivera is close to being a reinforcement of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro