Club América: Álvaro Morales demands the departure of Solari if he does not come back against Pachuca

Álvaro Morales, an ESPN commentator, harshly criticized Club América coach Santiago Solari after the Águilas lost three goals to one against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the first leg of the 2021 Clausura Liguilla quarterfinals in Liga MX.

Morales, on his official Twitter account, threw Solari with everything after the game shown by América against Pachuca, noting that not only can you win with good verse and your face, you must show something else on the court.

In addition, he pointed out that if America is not able to come back in the second leg against Pachuca, it must leave the team, since the Eagles fans do not pamper anyone and they are not protected against failure.

What will Solari do? It is not won only with the face and the verse. Either win or bye. There is no pandering here. – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) May 14, 2021

“What will Solari do? It is not won only with the face and the verse. Either win or bye. There is no pandering here, ”said the ‘Brujo’ Morales.

America needs to win by two goals against Pachuca in the match on the Azteca Stadium field where it must prevent the Tuzos from scoring, otherwise, the story will be very difficult for them.

