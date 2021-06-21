Club América: Álvaro Morales defends Henry Martín and busts Claudio Suárez

Álvaro Morales, ESPN commentator, blew up former Pumas and Mexican National Team player Claudio Suárez for criticizing the call of Club América forward Henry Martín to the Tokyo Olympic Games with Jaime Lozano’s Mexican National Team, since he does not see it in the best of times.

Álvaro Morales, during the Futbol Picante program, pointed out that he did not understand very well what Claudio Suárez meant and believes that his criticism of Henry Martín, a striker for América, is due more to an inferiority complex for being from the Pumas, that by really a soccer analysis on the call of the attacker of the Eagles.

“I don’t know if Claudio Suárez understood everything he said himself, but hey, if he connected what he said. Henry Martín was one of the Mexican forwards with the most goals, Luis Romo was named the most valuable player with Cruz Azul in Liga MX, to which Claudio Suárez would not lead to the Olympics.

“I don’t know if the Puma complex is corroding Claudio Suárez against an Americanist like Henry Martín. Anyway, I did not understand very well what Claudio Suárez meant, where he took them, but in the end he did not take them and do not come to overestimate, he did not play in Europe. ”, He added.

“I don’t see Henry Martín well, I see how it has cost him, I don’t know if it’s really going to be a reinforcement, no. If they had given me a choice, I would take ‘Tecatito’ Corona, ‘Chucky’ Lozano or Héctor Herrera or equal to ‘Memo’ Ochoa no, they are proven players. ”, Claudio Suárez expressed about Henry Martín’s call.

