Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo’s message to the fans prior to the match against Club Tigres

Álvaro Fidalgo, Spanish midfielder for Las Águilas del Club América, thanked the American fans for the expressions of affection on his birthday prior to the match on day 14 of the 2021 Clausura of the Liga MX against the UANL Tigers of this Saturday in the Volcano.

Fidalgo, through his social networks, assured that he is happy to play for America and pointed out that he will always give everything on the field so that the Eagles can meet the objectives in this tournament and in those that come in the future.

Read also: Former Chivas, Carlos Salcido busts André Pierre Gignac with a harsh message

“Fulfilling years and dreams, happy to be here and always grateful for everything. Thank you all for the messages and the support you give me every day!

Fulfilling years and dreams, happy to be here and always grateful for everything.

Thank you all for the messages and support you give me every day! pic.twitter.com/EaZhDaQhii – Alvaro fidalgo (@ Alvaro10fidalgo) April 9, 2021

América is the sub-leader of the competition with 31 points, only below Cruz Azul who has 33 and that against Tigres they will seek to seal their direct pass to the Liguilla.

Álvaro Fidalgo has played seven games in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with América, where he has still not managed to score or assist in 63% of the minutes played.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content