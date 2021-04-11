Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo’s message after the victory against the UANL Tigres

Álvaro Fidalgo, Spanish midfielder for Club América’s Las Águilas, sent a message to the fans about the victory of the Águilas after the match against the UANL Tigres where the Coapa club achieved 3 points in the match.

In social networks, Fidalgo, a Spaniard who arrived to establish himself as one of Santiago Solari’s favorite starters, has also won over the fans with his game and his messages off the field.

“Great team game! It’s all good LET’S GO AMERICA”. The Spanish player wrote on his social networks.

Fidalgo, since his arrival, has started all the games as a starter and has become an important piece in the scheme of Santiago Solari, a coach who requested him as a reinforcement.

Fidalgo adds 8 games, 8 as a starter and accumulates 664 minutes and two assists, the same that he gave against the UANL Tigres in J14.

