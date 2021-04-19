Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo’s message after the draw against Cruz Azul in the Clásico Joven

The Eagles of America could not maintain the advantage on the scoreboard and ended up equalizing against the Cruz Azul Machine, in a new edition of the Classic Young, in the action of the day 15 of the present Closing tournament 2021.

The midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo has been present on social networks, after his performance with the azulcrema team against the celestial team in the match held in the Aztec stadium.

“We continue with our goal,” he wrote.

"We continue with our goal"

The Eagles of America missed the opportunity to extend their streak of consecutive victories and finish matchday 15 of Liga MX as the overall leader of the competition in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

Check out the chronicle of our match on Matchday 1⃣5⃣ against Cruz Azul

