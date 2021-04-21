Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo will surpass a former Pachuca as the most expensive sale in Castellón

The footballer of the Eagles of Club América, Álvaro Fidalgo, will break a record at his club in Spain, the Club Deportivo Castellón, because if the purchase option is made official by the Spanish, it will become the most expensive sale in the history of the Club.

America would pay about 1 million euros, that is, about 1.2 million dollars, which would make it the most expensive signing of the Club.

The most expensive sale of CD Castellón to date, is that of the former Pachuca player, Leonardo Ulloa, who in 2010 was sold to Almería for 900,000 euros.

The curious thing about the signing of Fidalgo is that, despite breaking records in Castellón, for Club América it would not be even close to the top 40 of signings, since 1.2 million is a true ‘bargain’ for the Eagles.

Fidalgo, in 9 games with the Eagles, has already won the affection of the fans and the trust of Santiago Solari, a coach he already knew from Real Madrid.

