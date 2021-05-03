Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo was hospitalized prior to the match against Pumas UNAM

In the previous match against the Pumas of the UNAM in the Classic Capitalino of Liga MX, the Spanish midfielder from Club America, Álvaro Fidalgo, He was admitted to a hospital to have him under medical observation for a day due to a stomach infection, which is why he did not appear summoned by Santiago Solari.

Since his arrival in Mexico City and after making his debut with América, this is the first game that the midfielder has lost with the Eagles in Liga MX, since from Day 7 to 16 he had been the undisputed starter in Solari’s scheme. .

According to different reports, America decided to hospitalize Fidalgo after presenting a picture of stomach infection to have him under medical observation and prevent any risk situation for his footballer.

Alvaro Fidalgo was not summoned because he was under observation in the hospital one day and they do not want to risk it, surely he could be against Portland. – Julio ‘Profe’ Ibañez (@julioiba) May 3, 2021

The same sources indicate that the Spaniard would be fine for next Wednesday’s match between América and Portland Timbers in the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal Round, a series that is tied at one goal.

It should be remembered that, for this match, America has the advantage for having scored a visitor goal, the first tiebreaker in the Concachampions.

