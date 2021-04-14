Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo wants to be champion and stay in Liga MX

In the previous match against him Olympia from Honduras on the Concachampions and close to playing your first CYoung classic against Cruz Azul, Club América’s Eagles midfielder, Álvaro Fidalgo, He spoke about his future plans with the cream club, a team that has him on loan until the end of this 2021 Liga MX Clausura tournament, so his renewal is in doubt.

In an interview on the FOX Sports program, La Último Palabra, Fidalgo spoke of various topics with the panel of journalists and communicators, ensuring that he is having one of his happiest moments as a professional player, so he would love to stay longer in the America, ensuring that he still has a lot to improve in his football.

The Real Madrid youth squad assured that despite the fact that Mexican Soccer is not a football that is seen a lot in Spain, the level of play that has been found in Liga MX is very good, of high quality, because in each training session He has been able to verify it with the players who compete within the América squad, as well as the rivals he has faced so far.

“The difference (with Spain) is that it is quite physical football, where there is a lot of contact, a lot of duels, when you dribble there is more space, unlike the football I played in Spain, there it is more tactical, they are more organized, Here there is a lot of rhythm, a lot of space, a lot of transition, when there are quality players you can tell the difference ”, said Fidalgo.

The Spaniard was questioned about the level of play in the Concachampions, in addition to whether he knew of the existence of this tournament, to which the Spaniard assured that he already knew about it, as it is one of the keys to playing the FIFA Club World Cup. , a tournament that makes him excited to play with America, because they want to win all the competitions.

“If you knew the Concachampions, because the champion goes to the World Cup, we want to win it to go, we want to win everything. The match against Olimpia was difficult, but we had to go forward, because we want to win everything. We have to win against Olimpia in the second leg because the tie is not closed, “he said.

Fidalgo recalled the process that he has followed from the lower ranks of Real Madrid, accepting that it took him at least two years to leave the meringues subsidiary and continue his process in another team where he had more friction, so he did not hesitate to accept the opportunity that he received. provided the Club América, assuring that it was a challenge that he could not pass up, so he immediately said yes, without even having consulted his relatives.

“Each player has his own history in football, I was in the Real Madrid youth academy, at one point I believed that my cycle at Castilla had already ended, but because of the club’s decisions I had to do two more years, but I left afternoon of Real Madrid Castilla, I understand the doubts why he had not debuted. The opportunity to get to America, I was prepared for something great, to face this opportunity that was unique at the time I was, since I had it I said yes, I wanted to come to Mexico, I was clear about it, I knew what it was. America, an opportunity like that you can’t say no.

The Águilas midfielder accepted that he has come from less to more during the Clausura 2021, a situation that seems normal to a certain extent because he had to adapt to many changes, ensuring that he is working hard to be more decisive during the games and contribute more on offense.

“I am coming from less to more, it is normal, because you arrive in a new place, you have to adapt to everything, of course, I know that I have much more to give, I still have not reached the level that I was in Madrid, I have to be much more decisive, but I think that in the end it will come, I’m working on it, assists and things that I can give, I want to grow.

Regarding the position where he is most comfortable on the field of play, Fidalgo commented that it is as a mixed interior or midfielder, but he is willing to play one hundred percent in the position that Solari places him.

Where I am most comfortable is when I play with Aquino, with Richard, I do not consider myself a midfielder, I consider myself an inside, a mixed, but the position where I play I want to play and give my best.

Regarding his future life project, Fidalgo left journalists surprised with his response, as he did not hesitate to assure that now he only thinks about being champion with Club América and, if possible, staying longer in the Nido de las Águilas, because he is enjoying the whole experience.

“My goal is to be champion, it is what I want, if I can stay here, welcome, I am enjoying everything, the club, my teammates, what comes in the future time will tell, today I have nothing else to think than to stay here and be happy, because I hadn’t been that happy for a long time. “

To close, Fidalgo referred to Santiago Solari, ensuring that he only has words of gratitude for the Argentine, as he has managed to integrate all the players as a family, this because of his closeness to his players and his humility towards the group.

“I am very grateful to the coach, what stands out the most is the humility he has with the players, the closeness he has with everyone, the team is a family. The concepts that he applies in football, you can see how he positions the team, how the team defends, how the team attacks, we are all very happy, I only have words of gratitude for him, “he said.

