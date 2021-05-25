Club América already knows the price of Fernando Gorriarán, his possible reinforcement

After the alleged interest of the Club América Eagles to reinforce themselves with some Santos Laguna footballers in the face of the Opening 2021 of the MX League, including the Uruguayan midfielder, Fernando Gorriarán, now it has emerged that the region’s team would be willing to negotiate the exit of its element in this transfer market.

Still focused on the end of Clausura 2021 against The Cruz Azul Machine, According to information from the daily Récord, the Santos Laguna board of directors would be willing to release the 26-year-old midfielder.

The source indicates that, although Gorriarán has a contract until 2023 and a clause of 15 million dollars, the board of directors would be willing to lower the price of his token to 8 million dollars, this due to the good relationship he has with the board cream blue.

Gorriarán signed with Santos Laguna in 2019 and in two years with the Mexican club he has managed to score 7 annotations and 11 assists in 65 official matches, earning his first call to the Uruguay National Team.

For days this supposed interest of America for Gorriarán had been uncovered, as the Eagles would like to take advantage of the interest of Grupo Orlegi to keep Renato Ibarra in the Rojinegros del Atlas, remembering that both clubs belong to this group, so the creams intend include in the negotiation the card of the Ecuadorian extreme and thus reduce the cost of the charrúa steering wheel.

