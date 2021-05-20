Club América: Alonso Escoboza would leave the Eagles to reinforce Gallos de Querétaro

The footballer of the Eagles of America Jesus Escoboza, He could be living his last days with the Eagles of America, because this Guardians 2021 had minimal participation with Santiago Solari and according to rumors, Querétaro would be interested in strengthening himself with the player.

Escoboza arrived at the Águilas in 2020 and in three tournaments with the Club, he has only played 21 games, only 8 as a starter and with Solari, he has had only 79 minutes.

Escoboza arrived from Gallos Blancos de Querétaro where he had a great step, which is why the whole of Gallos would be considering repatriating the player.

Escoboza, 28, could leave the club in search of more minutes and Gallos would be a great option, since it is an institution that he already knows.

With Querétaro, Escoboza played the Apertura 2019, being the undisputed starter and scorer of 3 goals in 20 games played between Liga and Liguilla.

