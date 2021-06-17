Club América: Alonso Escoboza would arrive at the Rayos del Necaxa on loan

Alonso Escoboza, player of the Eagles of the America club, It would be the third confirmed loss of the Santiago Solari team, since the Sinaloan midfielder would be leaving for the Rayos del Necaxa for the 2021-22 season.

According to rumors, Alonso Escoboza He would go on loan to Necaxa after a year and a half with the Coapa team where he had little participation.

The 28-year-old midfielder arrived at América at the beginning of 2020 and with the Águilas he played 21 games, 8 as a starter and could not open his scoring account.

LAST MINUTE! Necaxa is Alonso Escoboza’s main option to leave America on loan for the next tournament. ➡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UHSirDSNGz – Americanist Hangover (@ResacaAmerica) June 17, 2021

Escoboza would be reinforcing the Rayos del Necaxa on loan, since he still has several years of contract with the American team.

If made official, it would be the third confirmed loss, after the departures of Sergio Díaz and Giovani dos Santos