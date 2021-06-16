Club América: Alonso Escoboza will be withdrawn from the Eagles; He will not do preseason with Solari

The Eagles of Club América continue to move their pieces to make up the squad with which they will play andl Liga MX 2021 Opening Tournament and the Mochitense player is not in Santiago Solari’s plans, Alonso Escoboza, who will not report in the next preseason for the azulcrema team that starts on Monday, June 21.

According to information revealed by journalist Joshimar Mendoza, the Águilas player does not contemplate returning to the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro and is making a decision regarding his future, as he has some more options to play in the next season.

The source points out that the player would be loaned, as he still has a current contract with Club América, a team he arrived at in January 2020 for two years.

ESCOBOZA IS NOT GOING TO LOVE YOU What had already been reported in various media: Alonso Escoboza leaves Club América. But, your destination is FAR from Querétaro. There are several teams that have come to negotiate. His exit would be on loan.

Escoboza is valued at 1.5 million euros and the details of its transfer are unknown.

Escoboza has played for Xolos de Tijuana, Gallos de Querétaro, Dorados de Sinaloa, Puebla, Jaguares de Chiapas, Santos Laguna and Rayos del Necaxa.

With America he played 26 official matches, registering 4 assists in 980 minutes.

With Santiago Solari, Escoboza only played one game in the Concacaf Champions League.

