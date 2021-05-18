Club América: Alan Medina would be in the sights of Club Necaxa for the Apertura 2021

Given the lack of activity since his arrival in Coapa, midfielder Alan Medina would be among the board’s options to find him a place in another team for the preseason of the Águilas del América heading to the Closing tournament 2021.

According to information from Brian Frias, reporter of Monumental America, the Rayos del Necaxa would have notified the Azulcrema directive about their interest in taking the young Mexican midfielder on loan.

“The person interested in Alan Medina is Necaxa. At the moment they only asked and are interested in taking him on loan, so the American board of directors would not see it badly. Nothing confirmed, only the approach,” he wrote.

It should be noted that Alan Medina participated in five games in the Clausura 2021 tournament with the first team of the Águilas del América as a substitute to add 87 minutes on the pitch and three more with the sub-20 where he added 242 minutes on the field and all as headline.

