Club América: Alan Medina will leave Las Águilas to reinforce Necaxa

The player of the Club América Eagles, the midfielder Alan Medina, canterano of the Red Devils of Toluche will leave the Coapa club for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League and his destination would be in the Rayos del Necaxa.

According to strong rumors, Medina already has one foot outside the club he arrived at in January after intense days of negotiations and with only 87 minutes played, he will leave the club.

Medina arrived at the Club at the request of Miguel Herrera in 2020 and although the Louse left, the player ended up arriving at the team, where he had little participation with Santiago Solari.

Medina played only 5 games, none of them as a starter, accumulating just under 90 minutes.

The Rays of Memo Vázquez are being reinforced in a great way and Medina would be one more of the list of the new players of the hydro-warm club.

