Club América: Agustín Marchesín enjoyed the humiliation of Chivas

Not even the seven hours of time difference could prevent the former goalkeeper of Club América, Agustín Marchesín, sit in front of the television to enjoy the triumph of ‘his Eagles’ over the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara in the past National Classic on Day 11 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, which ended with a 0-3 win in favor of the creams.

In an interview for TUDN, the Porto de Portugal goalkeeper reported that he was able to enjoy the triumph of Club América in the company of his brothers, who were visiting with him, so they kept awake watching the goals of the Eagles, whom he saw very well within the playing field in the National Classic.

“I was with my brothers, they held out because they came to visit me, we were watching the game. Yes, obviously it is celebrated, apart from how the game was seen, he dominated a lot, he knew how to specify, the truth is that a Classic made a lot of difference and I was very happy, obviously, “said Marche.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper played 130 games for Club América, registering 134 goals against and 50 clean sheets.

With the creams he harvested a Liga MX and 1 Champion of Champions

During his stay at Nido del América, Marche played 6 National Classics, with a favorable balance of 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. Playing for América, he received 4 goals from Chivas and on 2 occasions he left them zero.

