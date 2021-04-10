Club América: Águilas fans surrender to Álvaro Fidalgo on his birthday

Midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo has earned the love and appreciation of the faithful fans of the Águilas del América with his great performances, since his arrival in Liga MX in the present Closing tournament 2021.

A few hours away from the confrontation with the UANL Tigers On matchday 14, the Spanish midfielder is wearing long tablecloths celebrating one more year of life and the azulcrema team sent their congratulatory message on the networks.

Read also: Club Toluca: Hernán Cristante ‘scares’ Rayados with strong warning

“Happy birthday, @ Alvaro10fidalgo! Send your congratulations and best wishes to Álvaro Fidalgo,” they wrote.

Before the call of the Coapa team, the comments and reactions from the fans did not wait, highlighting their quality within the field of midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo.

Read also: Liga MX: Pumas with everything in favor against Necaxa; felines have Rayos as children

The best European who has come to Mexico in the last 20 years – Javier Mizar (@ JavierMizar24) April 9, 2021

Congratulations FIDALGO, since you arrived you have not stopped shutting your mouths, always playing naked no matter who it is, always with the best attitude.

The Aguila fans wish you the best today and always, that all your goals are fulfilled and continue fighting for the title pic.twitter.com/UIuMKiHAON – POCOYO ム (@mrxontop) April 9, 2021

Congratulations to the best 22 in the club’s history and to the second best European who has reached this league, the first is Jérémy Ménez in case there was any doubt. – Roberto (@RobertoBS_) April 9, 2021

Any Americanista would not give a peso for you kid, but boy, you have silenced some mouths including mine, you have dedication, dribbling and sacrifice in the midfield. Continue so you will be a blunderbuss and undisputed starter in the team, congratulations !! – Jason-BE (@totodeafrica) April 9, 2021

Congratulations to the second best 22 in the history of America and the best gachupin that has transpired the shirt of the mighty Eagles of America – Charly (@iCharlisito) April 9, 2021

@ Alvaro10fidalgo congratulations Álvaro, you have a long way to go and you will be a key player in the starting XI for Santi Solari.

You are an all-terrain vehicle that match by match you are showing your great great qualities. Rain of blessings kid ✌️ congratulations. – Mr. Mou Ron (@ tatemoncito_72) April 9, 2021