Club América: Águilas fans surrender to Álvaro Fidalgo on his birthday

Football

Midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo has earned the love and appreciation of the faithful fans of the Águilas del América with his great performances, since his arrival in Liga MX in the present Closing tournament 2021.

A few hours away from the confrontation with the UANL Tigers On matchday 14, the Spanish midfielder is wearing long tablecloths celebrating one more year of life and the azulcrema team sent their congratulatory message on the networks.

Read also: Club Toluca: Hernán Cristante ‘scares’ Rayados with strong warning

“Happy birthday, @ Alvaro10fidalgo! Send your congratulations and best wishes to Álvaro Fidalgo,” they wrote.

Before the call of the Coapa team, the comments and reactions from the fans did not wait, highlighting their quality within the field of midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo.

Read also: Liga MX: Pumas with everything in favor against Necaxa; felines have Rayos as children