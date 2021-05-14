Club América: Águilas fans invade Hidalgo court after the final whistle

Club América fell 3-1 at the Estadio Hidalgo against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Guardians League 2021, a match that could count on fans in the stands.

After the final slibatazo of the meeting, some fans of Club América jumped onto the field to greet the players.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas makes official the renewal of Víctor Manuel Vucetich as its coach

Circumventing security, some Eagles fans ran to catch up with their idols, Guillermo Ochoa being the most wanted.

THEY INVADED THE STADIUM! At the end of the match between Pachuca and América, fans entered the field of play to get closer to the players, with Guillermo Ochoa being the most sought after. Security people managed to stop some invaders. https://t.co/lzkHmPBmID pic.twitter.com/2gqd16er7S – DIARIO RECORD (@record_mexico) May 14, 2021

The Eagles fell 3-1 on the road and it will be this Sunday when they look for the comeback on the Azteca Stadium field in the first game that they will play with the public at home this season.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content