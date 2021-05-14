Club América: Águilas fans invade Hidalgo court after the final whistle

Football

Club América fell 3-1 at the Estadio Hidalgo against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Guardians League 2021, a match that could count on fans in the stands.

After the final slibatazo of the meeting, some fans of Club América jumped onto the field to greet the players.

Circumventing security, some Eagles fans ran to catch up with their idols, Guillermo Ochoa being the most wanted.

The Eagles fell 3-1 on the road and it will be this Sunday when they look for the comeback on the Azteca Stadium field in the first game that they will play with the public at home this season.

