Club América: Águilas fans celebrate Jesús López’s injury against Olimpia

‘Chucho’ López, a Club América player, was injured in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League at minute 57 against Olimpia, after receiving a strong tackle from behind that forced him to leave the field.

López left the field for Colombian striker Roger Martínez to enter, something that part of the fans of America celebrated on social networks, since they consider that López does not give the level to be a starter.

In some comments, the fans of America, a part of them, pointed out that López’s departure will be better for the team’s game in all aspects and competitions.

This change came 70 minutes late – Que La Chingada (@QLChgdaofficial) April 15, 2021

THANK GOD I WAS INJURED! I celebrate it, solid. – Luis Da. (@ArrietaMadridLD) April 15, 2021

Siiiiii they injured that mediocre there is a party gentlemen – koke fan account (@ manuel256789) April 15, 2021

