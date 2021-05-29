Club América: Afición demands the dismissal of Santiago Baños for ‘tampering’ in reinforcements signings

The controversial response launched by Santiago Banos in the case of the party with escorts where Club América players such as Roger Martínez and Nicolás Benedetti, among others, put in the eye of the hurricane Sports President of the Eagles, Well, in social networks, fans of the Eagles demanded his departure from the Azulcrema board, arguing ‘mismanagement’ and terrible signings during his tenure.

In social networks, fans of America club they made the hashtag trending # OutBathrooms, calling for the cessation of the manager in this summer break, where the Eagles fans eagerly await news of new reinforcements for Santiago Solari’s team.

Read also. Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso and ‘the other curse’ that he wants to annihilate against Santos Laguna

Two weeks after the elimination of America in the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 against the Tuzos del Pachuca, the azulcrema team has made an exit regarding the movements that the squad will have for next season, the first in where Santiago Solari would have direct interference in hiring reinforcements.

Baños declared that ‘they are on vacation’ and refused to speak about the Club América men’s team, so his fans were upset, assuring that at this time he should be working in the search for good contracts, remembering that the latest signings that he has gestated, have been left to duty.

In addition to this argument, the version emerged that Baños could be benefiting from the relationship he has with a player representation agency, since in recent markets he has been a frequent client of Pitzy Group, a relatively young agency that has become the main supplier for the Eagles.

Pitz Group has an extensive portfolio of clients and America has obtained the transfers of Henry Martín, Mauro Lainez, Alan Medina, Jordan Silva and Luis Fuentes.

In addition to these players, Pitz Group has ‘signed’ Bryan Colula, Emilio Sánchez and Paolo Ríos, America’s homegrown players.

Unofficially, America would already have its first two reinforcements tied up; Salvador Reyes, represented by Promofut; and Fernando Madriga, who has VS Sinergia as his agent. Both signings are awarded to Santiago Baños, removing ‘responsibility’ from Solari in the arrival of these players.

What is and what does Pitz Group do

“It is an international agency specialized in the world of sports and entertainment, with the sole objective of providing our clients with complete and personalized advice in each of the areas they need to have a better development of their professional career”, it reads in his web page.

Pitz Group has a presence in countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Uruguay, Panama and Mexico, as well as strategic alliances in the most important markets of Europe and Latin America, in order to provide our clients with a service according to their needs.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Probable lineups for the 2021 Clausura Final

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content